Air India, Air India Express, Akasa raise fuel surcharges after IndiGo move

Air India, Air India Express and Akasa Air on Thursday raised or introduced fuel surcharges on domestic and international flights as airlines seek to offset the impact of sharply higher aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices. The move comes three days after India's largest airline, IndiGo, announced its second increase in fuel surcharges since March.

ATF normally accounts for about 40 per cent of an Indian carrier’s operating costs. The ongoing West Asia conflict, which started in late February when Israel and the US attacked Iran, has significantly affected global crude oil supplies. ATF prices in Delhi have risen from around ₹110 per litre to around ₹137 per litre, including a 13 per cent increase in October alone.

IndiGo’s revised fuel surcharges, announced on Monday, came into effect for new bookings from Tuesday. Air India and Air India Express will apply their revised surcharges from October 9, while Akasa Air’s new surcharge will also come into effect from October 9. The Air India group, just like IndiGo, has now revised its domestic fuel surcharge twice since introducing it in March. The group initially imposed a flat ₹399 surcharge on domestic flights in March and subsequently moved to a distance-based structure. For Air India and Air India Express, the domestic surcharge will now range from ₹400 to ₹1,200, compared with ₹299 to ₹899 under the previous distance-based structure introduced in April. This means the charge has increased by 34 per cent to 60 per cent across the five distance bands.

The surcharge for the Air India group's domestic flights up to 500 km has risen 34 per cent to ₹400, while the charge for 501–1,000 km is up 50 per cent to ₹600. For 1,001–1,500 km, it has increased 55 per cent to ₹850, while the 1,501–2,000 km charge has risen 60 per cent to ₹1,200. The surcharge for flights above 2,000 km has increased 33 per cent to ₹1,200 from ₹899. On international routes, the Air India group has now raised charges from the levels that were in place after its July revision. The surcharge for North America and Australia has increased to $215 from $200, or 7.5 per cent, while the charge for Europe, including the UK, has risen to $135 from $125, or 8 per cent. The West Asia/Middle East surcharge has increased to $55 from $50, or 10 per cent.

"ATF prices have witnessed significant volatility in recent months, driven largely by geopolitical developments and sustained pressure on global energy markets. The latest increase in fuel prices has further elevated operating costs for airlines, with fuel continuing to account for a substantial proportion of overall airline expenditure," the Air India group said in a statement. The latest international fuel surcharges are, however, still lower than the peak rates introduced by Air India in April. The airline had raised the North America and Australia surcharge to $280, meaning the latest $215 charge is about 23 per cent lower than the April peak. The Europe surcharge is now 34 per cent below its April level. The West Asia charge is only 10 per cent above the April level.

Akasa Air, meanwhile, has introduced a distance-based domestic fuel surcharge, replacing the earlier structure under which the charge was levied according to flight duration. The airline will now charge ₹375 on flights up to 500 km, ₹600 for 501–1,000 km, ₹900 for 1,001–1,500 km and ₹1,150 for flights of 1,501 km and above. Akasa has also revised its international surcharge structure. Akasa has now set a uniform surcharge of ₹2,500 on flights between India and Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Thailand and Vietnam. Its March announcement did not publish a route-wise break-up and only specified a total range of ₹199–1,300 across domestic and international sectors.