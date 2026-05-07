Air India board reviews losses, cost measures amid West Asia disruptions

Air India board on Thursday conducted a meeting here wherein it reviewed the airline’s financial performance, cost management measures and CEO succession plans at a time when the Tata Group-owned carrier was facing higher fuel costs and operational disruptions due to the ongoing West Asia conflict, sources said.

The meeting, chaired by N Chandrasekaran, comes at a time when the airline is estimated to have posted losses exceeding Rs 22,000 crore in FY26. The losses are sharply higher than the around Rs 10,859 crore consolidated loss reported for FY25. Air India did not immediately respond to queries emailed by Business Standard.

Sources said the board discussed measures to improve profitability amid sharply higher aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices, longer flight durations caused by airspace restrictions in West Asia, and the continuing closure of Pakistani airspace for Indian airlines. The worsening operational environment has significantly impacted Indian carriers. Indian airlines have reduced 1,034 weekly international flights in May compared to the same period last year, a contraction of nearly 25 per cent, according to data from aviation analytics firm Cirium. Among Indian carriers, the pullback has been led by the Air India Group. Air India Express has seen its international operations fall from 959 to 451 weekly flights, a drop of 53 per cent. Air India has reduced its weekly international departures by 288 to just 881 flights.

Air India board on Thursday evaluated additional cost-management initiatives as several international routes have become less profitable because of longer routes, which have led to higher fuel burn amid high ATF prices. Sources said the carrier could further rationalise flight schedule and review ancillary revenue strategies. Staff salaries, annual increments and bonus payouts were also discussed at the meeting, sources said. A major agenda item at the meeting was the search for a successor to Wilson, who is expected to step down later this year. Sources said the board members discussed not just the choice of the next chief executive, but also ways to ensure a smooth leadership transition.

Sources further said Chandrasekaran is likely to address Air India employees at a townhall meeting on Friday . The board meeting assumes significance as Air India continues its multi-year transformation programme under Tata ownership, including fleet modernisation, network expansion and integration of businesses acquired after privatisation. On May 1, Air India Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Campbell Wilson had told employees in an internal message that the airline had already started reducing flights and would extend these cuts into the coming months. “We have reduced some flying for April and May... massive rise in jet fuel prices which, together with airspace closures and longer flying routes, have caused many of our international flights to become unprofitable to operate,” Wilson said in the message.