Air India delays increments, asks staff to cut costs amid industry woes

Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson on Friday asked employees to maintain a “relentless focus on costs” amid pressure from the prolonged closure of Pakistan airspace and a recent surge in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices due to the West Asia conflict, while Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) Ravindra Kumar GP told staff there would be no layoffs though annual salary increments would be deferred by at least one quarter.

Wilson, while speaking at a townhall attended by employees across the airline, said the aviation industry was facing severe external headwinds, including the continued closure of Pakistan airspace, disruptions across West Asia because of the conflict, a sharp depreciation of the rupee, and a 2.5-3 times increase in jet fuel prices compared to earlier levels, according to sources who were present at the townhall.

“These factors have adversely affected travel sentiment and consumer confidence,” Wilson said, according to sources. In normal circumstances, ATF accounts for about 40 per cent of an Indian airline’s operating cost. However, after the sharp rise in fuel prices recently, ATF now makes up nearly 50-60 per cent of operating costs for Indian carriers. A weaker rupee further adds to pressure on airlines because major expenses such as aircraft leasing, maintenance, and a large portion of fuel payments are denominated in dollars. “We need to focus relentlessly on our costs in these tough times,” Wilson said at the townhall. He asked employees to suspend discretionary spending, renegotiate rates where possible, and defer non-critical expenditure.

“There must be a laser-sharp focus on eliminating wastage and leakages,” he added, while asking teams to continue improving customer experience in a cost-conscious manner. The townhall came a day after the Air India board reviewed the airline’s financial performance, cost-management measures, and succession planning for the next CEO at a meeting chaired by Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran. The Tata group-owned carrier was projected to post losses exceeding Rs 22,000 crore in 2025-26 (FY26), sharply higher than the consolidated loss of Rs 10,859 crore in FY25. During Friday’s townhall, Ravindra Kumar GP said Air India would proceed with variable pay for the previous financial year and continue with planned promotions.

“We don’t anticipate layoffs,” the CHRO said, while noting that annual increments would be postponed by at least one quarter because of the uncertain economic environment. Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Sanjay Sharma said during the townhall that Air India had seen strong revenue growth and fleet expansion through FY25, but FY26 had witnessed softer revenue because of external uncertainties. According to Sharma, Air India delivered an approximate compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), or average yearly growth over a multi-year period, of around 40 per cent in revenue between 2022, when the airline was privatised, and 2025. Despite the difficult environment, Wilson said the airline remained focused on “protecting its core, optimising deployment, and building future-ready network strength”.

In FY26, Air India completed the retrofit, or refurbishment, of its legacy narrowbody fleet and started retrofit work on widebody aircraft, with the first upgraded aircraft already back in service, the CEO said. The airline also undertook network optimisation measures to redeploy aircraft capacity more efficiently, strengthened its India-Europe and India-Far East operations, and expanded its Southeast Asia feeder network from two destinations to seven, he said. Air India further deepened coordination with Air India Express by eliminating overlapping routes and improving network efficiency, the CEO noted. Operational performance also improved during the year. Domestic on-time performance (OTP), which measures the percentage of flights departing or arriving on schedule, rose from 73 per cent to 76 per cent in FY26, he said.