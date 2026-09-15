Air India expands Salesforce's AI use to streamline customer services

Air India is expanding use of Salesforce's Agentforce artificial intelligence platform to streamline customer service processes, including automated email resolution, name change processing and an AI-powered knowledge assistant for customer service teams, Salesforce has said.

Air India has built a cloud-based digital ecosystem covering more than 140 enterprise systems and has more than 30 agentic AI initiatives underway, Salesforce said on Monday.

The name change automation system handles eligibility checks, validations and ticketing actions, including initiating ticket reissuance and sending the updated ticket to the customer, it added.

Under the automated email resolution system, Agentforce can identify multiple requests in a single customer email, gather and validate information across systems, take the required actions and generate a consolidated response using Air India-approved templates.