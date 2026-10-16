Air India extends cancellation of Saudi Arabia flights till October 20

Air India on Friday said it has extended the cancellation of flights to Saudi Arabia till October 20 amid escalating tensions in the region due to the attacks on the Gulf country by Houthis.

Earlier, the airline as well as Air India Express had cancelled flights to Saudi Arabia till October 17.

"In view of the evolving situation in Saudi Arabia, all Air India flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah stand cancelled until 20 October 2026," Air India said in a post on X.

The airline also said it was closely monitoring developments and continuously assessing the situation to ensure the safe resumption of operations.