Air India flight from Delhi hit by bird during landing at Raipur Airport

An Air India flight operating from Delhi to Raipur was hit by a bird during its landing at Raipur Airport on Tuesday morning, airport officials said.

According to the Raipur Airport Authority, the aircraft experienced a bird hit while approaching the runway for landing. Following the incident, the flight crew carried out all mandatory Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) as per safety protocol.

Officials further confirmed that after necessary inspection and clearance, the aircraft was declared safe for further operation. The flight subsequently took off from Raipur to its onward destination.

No injuries were reported among passengers or crew members in the incident, the airport authority added.