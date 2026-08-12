Air India pilot fails 2nd drug test: All about Delhi-Phuket flight incident

The Centre has also reportedly summoned Air India's outgoing Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Campbell Wilson, to seek a detailed update on the incident.

After the aircraft landed safely in Delhi, the two pilots underwent mandatory screening for psychoactive substances.

The incident caused 20 passengers and four cabin crew members to sustain injuries, with 17 of them requiring hospitalisation.

MoCA, two days ago, said that the initial screening result for the pilot-in-command came back “non-negative” and that the sample had been sent for confirmatory testing at a designated laboratory.

Both pilots were taken off the flying roster pending the investigation.

However, a second test now confirms that the pilot-in-command was under the influence of marijuana.

What does the investigation reveal so far?