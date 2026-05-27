Air India reduces June-August domestic operations due to fuel costs

Air India will reduce both domestic and international flights from June to August this year due to high fuel prices amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, the airline said on Wednesday.

Business Standard reported on Tuesday that Air India recorded the sharpest percentage reduction in domestic operations among all Indian carriers. The Tata Group-owned full-service carrier is scheduled to operate 2,655 weekly domestic flights in June 2026, down from 3,696 in June 2025, marking a decline of over 28 per cent, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium’s data.

Air India, in a statement on Wednesday said: “In continuation of our previously announced adjustments to select international services between June and August 2026, we have temporarily rationalised operations on certain domestic routes during the same period, with a reduction in frequencies on select routes.”