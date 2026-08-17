Air India has shifted all its flights to and from Visakhapatnam to the new Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram from August 17. The airline will continue to use the existing VTZ airport code, which has been transferred from Visakhapatnam Airport to the new facility.

The new airport is located about 50 km from the previous Visakhapatnam Airport. Air India has advised passengers to check their bookings and allow additional travel time to reach the new airport.

“VTZ will now take you to Bhogapuram,” Air India said in a press release on Sunday.

The airline will continue to operate 14 weekly flights between Bhogapuram and Delhi, providing connectivity to domestic and international destinations through its hubs.

The VTZ code was transferred to Bhogapuram at 12:01 am on August 17. While the code remains familiar to passengers travelling to Visakhapatnam, the airport associated with it has changed. Commercial operations begin Scheduled commercial flight operations at the new airport also began on Monday, with an IndiGo flight from Hyderabad being the first commercial flight to arrive at the facility. ALSO READ: Bhogapuram airport begins commercial operations with first IndiGo flight Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu flagged off the first commercial flight services and handed boarding passes to passengers at the airport. “The commencement of commercial flight operations at Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport is a matter of great happiness and pride. This marks the beginning of a new chapter for North Andhra and will open new opportunities for the region,” Naidu said.

An Air India Express flight from Bengaluru followed the first IndiGo flight from Hyderabad. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the airport on August 1. The new terminal, spread over 77,342 square metres, has 22 check-in counters, 18 self-baggage drop units, advanced passenger screening systems, modern baggage handling facilities and seven aerobridges. Naidu said passengers who had arrived at the airport praised its infrastructure, architecture and facilities. He said the airport had been developed as a symbol of the region's history, heritage and culture. The minister also thanked farmers who gave up their land for the project and GMR authorities for their role in developing the airport.