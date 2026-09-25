Air India suspends pilot involved in alcohol incident at Zurich airport

Air India has suspended the pilot who was removed from operating the Zurich-Delhi flight (AI151) at Switzerland’s Zurich airport on September 6 after ground-handling staff detected the odour of alcohol, sources said on Friday evening. The pilot has been repatriated to India as a passenger, they added. The pilot was suspended after the preliminary breathalyser test came positive for alcohol beyond permissible limits. He will remain suspended pending the final medical examination report and completion of the probe, the sources said. The September 6 incident was reported by The Economic Times on Friday. The Swiss Federal Office of Civil Aviation (FOCA) said it had informed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) about the incident, according to the report.

Air India’s airport team had voluntarily identified and reported the issue to Zurich airport authorities before regulatory confirmation, sources told Business Standard. The airline has also issued a communication to all pilots reiterating its zero-tolerance policy towards prohibited substances and reporting for duty under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Disciplinary action in established cases can include termination of employment, depending on the nature and severity of the violation, said the sources cited above. This is the second recent incident where an Air India pilot has been found in violation of drug and alcohol rules. Air India flight AI2379, operating from Phuket to Delhi on August 4 suddenly lost altitude during cruise, injuring 20 passengers and four cabin crew members. Both pilots underwent mandatory drug screening after the incident, and the pilot-in-command's initial test was non-negative. A confirmatory test subsequently returned positive for marijuana.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB)'s preliminary report, released on September 4, recorded the non-negative confirmatory test and recommended that the DGCA should take action to prevent abuse of psychoactive substances. Air India terminated the pilot's employment with immediate effect on September 4. The head of flight operations has reinforced professional conduct and regulatory compliance among pilots, while senior flight operations and HR leaders are engaging with crew through weekly Crew Connect sessions, sources said on Friday. Fleet-specific engagement sessions have also been expanded to cover health, wellbeing, decision-making and professional responsibilities. The airline has strengthened compliance measures including mandatory testing for psychoactive substances in line with applicable requirements, enhanced awareness programmes, reinforcement of reporting obligations and continued monitoring of operational conduct.