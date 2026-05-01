Air India to cut int'l flights till July on fuel surge, airspace curbs

Loss-making Air India will reduce its international flights till July, as the airspace curbs and surge in jet fuel prices have made many routes unprofitable, its CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson said on Friday.

"We have reduced some flying for April and May...massive rise in jet fuel prices which, together with airspace closures and longer flying routes, have caused many of our international flights to become unprofitable to operate," he told the staff in a message.

Airspace restrictions in the wake of the West Asia conflict have forced the airline to take longer routes for many international destinations, resulting in increased fuel burn.