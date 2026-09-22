Air India to launch IFE platform in 2027, eyes higher ancillary revenues

Air India is set to introduce a new platform that will bring together entertainment, loyalty, commerce and travel services to the passengers through the connected in-flight entertainment system.

As it prepares to enhance the digital experience for the passengers, the new In-Flight Entertainment (IFE) platform will also help in boosting the airline's ancillary revenues.

The airline will start deploying the new platform, developed in-house, progressively from the second half of 2027, Chief Digital and Technology Officer Satya Ramaswamy told PTI.

The 'Vista Digital Platform' will be rolled out on new wide-body aircraft that will be delivered next year.

Gradually, the upgraded IFE platform will be introduced across the airline's wide-body fleet and also in Airbus A321 XLRs, which are narrow-body planes with a longer range.

Currently, IFE platforms operate largely as closed standalone systems. Elaborating on the key features of the platform, Ramaswamy said a whole bunch of things related to commerce can be done. "It (new platform) allows us to finally monetise the captive audience that we have in front of our screens (in flight)," he said during an interaction. According to a release on Tuesday, by harnessing advances in modern software architecture, artificial intelligence and in-flight connectivity, the platform will enable introduction of new features, services and content faster and more efficiently at a lower cost. Air India said one of the features is a "patent-pending 'commerce-on-map' capability that could enable guests to... book experiences and travel services related to destinations they are flying over or planning to visit".