Air taxi startups find healthcare as first launchpad ahead of wider rollout

An eVTOL aircraft is an electrically powered aircraft capable of vertical takeoff and landing, designed to support future urban air mobility (UAM). Industry sources said eVTOL companies are also in discussions with infrastructure providers, including charging ecosystem players such as Jio-BP. The development comes as The ePlane Company on Wednesday announced the assembly of the e200X, its full-scale electric aircraft platform, designed to serve three emerging markets —passenger air taxis, urban cargo transport, and air ambulance services.
The e200X is supported by a board featuring Vishesh Rajaram of Speciale Invest, Eash Sundaram of JetBlue, and Aditya Ghosh of Homage, Akasa Air and also a former IndiGo executive.