Air taxi startups find healthcare as first launchpad ahead of wider rollout

A senior executive at Sarla Aviation said the company has already signed agreements with hospital major Aster DM Healthcare and medical evacuation providers such as Kerala-based Blue Dot Air Ambulance and Delhi-based Aeromed Air Ambulance. Meanwhile, The ePlane Company said it is in discussions with three of India’s top five health care groups. The IIT Madras-incubated startup has also entered into a strategic partnership with the International Critical-care Air Transfer Team (ICATT) to provide 788 air ambulances. Most of these aircraft are expected to become commercially operational after 2029.