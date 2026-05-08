Airlines flag steep charges at Noida airport ahead of June 15 launch

Even as the new Noida International Airport at Jewar readies to begin air services from June 15, airlines have raised concerns over airport charges, which they say are steep enough to make “commercial operations unviable”.

The country’s largest operator, IndiGo Airlines - which is also scheduled to flag off commercial flights from the airport - has written to the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA), saying that according to its calculations, it will have to fork out an additional Rs 103 crore per annum in airport charges compared to the GMR-run Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. The figures are based on 15 daily round trips to the new airport for the whole year.

Similarly, the embarking user development fee (UDF) charges, which are paid by flyers, comes in at Rs 653 per passenger, a substantial 406 per cent higher than IGIA for domestic routes and, at Rs 1,200, 85 per cent more for international routes. Also, the disembarking UDF that passengers have to pay is 404 per cent higher on domestic flights and 89 per cent higher on international routes.

Other charges proposed for the Noida airport are also substantially more than those at IGIA. For instance, landing charges for planes per metric tonne (less than 100 metric tonnes) in Noida are 119 per cent higher than those in Delhi, while for international flights they are 53 per cent more.

The airline also pointed out that the six-hour parking charges for an A321 is the highest in the country at Rs 14,500. Navi Mumbai, which is also a new airport, charges only Rs 8,000, while IGIA charges less than half that at Rs 6,900.

IndiGo’s concerns come in response to a consultation paper floated by AERA to determine aeronautical revenues for the new airport for FY27 through FY31.

The airline has said that Noida and Delhi airports will both cater to the National Capital Region (NCR), with substantial overlapping catchment areas. Airlines, already operating in a highly cost-competitive environment with wafer-thin margins, will not be able to absorb the additional cost of carrying the same passenger in Noida instead of Delhi, and will therefore have to pass on the cost to consumers, it said.