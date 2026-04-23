Airlines not inclined to shift to Navi Mumbai airport, says Air India

Meanwhile, during the April 2 meeting called by AERA, NMIA executive Subhash Murikenchery presented a comparative analysis of airline operations between Winter 2025 and Summer 2026 at the new airport. He said average daily departures increased at NMIA from 22 to 73 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs), an addition of 51 departures, or about 3.5 times growth.

According to Murikenchery, IndiGo’s operations at NMIA expanded significantly from 14 to 58 departures, while Air India Express increased from 4 to 8 and Akasa from 4 to 7. The number of connected destinations also rose from 14 to 46 over the same period, with 32 new routes added, including 33 by IndiGo, one by Air India Express, and two by Akasa.