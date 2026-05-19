Airlines urge OMCs to delay ATF rate hikes amid West Asia conflict

Indian airlines have asked state-run oil refiners to hold off on raising jet fuel prices for domestic flights until the conflict in West Asia ends, people familiar with the matter said, in a bid to alleviate rising cost pressures and mounting losses.

The proposal floated by airlines including Air India, IndiGo and SpiceJet is being considered by the refiners, said the people, who asked not to be named because the discussions are private. The oil and gas ministry is also involved in discussions, and may intervene again as it did in April and May. A decision is expected before June 1.

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices are set by oil marketing companies, with revisions usually made on the first day of the month. The process has been deregulated for years, but in April — after global oil prices surged due to the West Asia conflict — the government limited the most recent price hike to 25 per cent, requiring oil majors to keep them constant in May. State-owned refiners, including Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum, are also discussing whether to raise jet fuel prices in June by up to 25 per cent for domestic flights, the people said. They have been selling jet fuel for domestic flights at about ₹1.05 lakh per kiloliter (kl), incurring a loss of ₹92,000/kl, the people added.