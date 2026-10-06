Airlines warn govt of route cuts as soaring ATF costs squeeze finances

Indian airlines have warned the Ministry of Civil Aviation that continuing high operating costs, driven by elevated aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices, airspace restrictions, longer flight routings, additional crew costs and rupee depreciation, are putting significant pressure on airline finances and could force carriers to withdraw from several "unsustainable" routes unless timely government relief is provided.

The Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA) — which represents Air India, IndiGo and SpiceJet — in a letter dated September 25 said ATF, which historically accounted for about 30–40 per cent of airline operating costs, now accounts for around 55–60 per cent under prevailing conditions.

The ongoing West Asia conflict, which started in late February when Israel and the US attacked Iran, has significantly affected global crude oil supplies. ATF prices in Delhi have risen nearly 25 per cent since July, from around ₹110 per litre to ₹137 per litre, including a 13 per cent increase in October alone. In its letter, FIA has sought five reliefs from the ministry. It wants the government to shift ATF pricing in India to a "cost-plus model" from "international benchmark" pricing, replace the current 11 per cent ad valorem excise duty on ATF with a fixed-rate levy and continue the 7 per cent value-added tax (VAT) on ATF in Delhi and Maharashtra.

The FIA also wants the ministry to ensure a reduction in ATF VAT in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Karnataka and Telangana, and extend the 25 per cent reduction in landing and parking charges for domestic flights until the West Asia crisis settles. "If timely relief is not available, the airlines may be compelled to withdraw from several unsustainable routes," the FIA stated. FIA said the airspace restrictions — over Pakistan and West Asia — have forced airlines to take longer routes, increasing fuel consumption and crew costs while reducing aircraft utilisation. The depreciation of the Indian rupee has added further pressure because fuel, aircraft leases, maintenance and insurance are largely linked to the US dollar, according to the association.

The association said airlines have continued providing connectivity despite the higher costs, but their ability to recover the additional expenses through fares remains limited. Tickets are often sold well in advance, making it difficult to immediately increase fares or recover costs retrospectively. FIA said the continuing conflict, with limited visibility on when it will end, is also making fuel procurement, budgeting and network planning more difficult, potentially putting further pressure on profitability and cash flows. The biggest demand in the letter is a change in the way aviation turbine fuel (ATF) is priced for domestic airlines. FIA wants the government to move from international benchmark pricing to a cost-plus model, where the price is based on the actual cost of supplying the fuel plus an agreed margin. FIA said Brent crude, a global benchmark for crude oil, had risen from $72 per barrel to $118, while the ATF price had touched $260.24 per barrel.

“The crack/differential between Brent and MOPAG has increased significantly since the conflict started. The crack differential which was in the range of US$11/BBL to US$18/BBL has moved to an exorbitant high of US$100+/BBL and is currently hovering at US$60-61 as against the average of US$8–12 per BBL,” it said. MOPAG is the benchmark used for the price of jet fuel in the Asia region. The crack spread is the difference between the price of crude oil and the price at which the refined jet fuel is sold. In simple terms, it represents the refining margin between crude and the finished fuel. Oil companies and fuel suppliers earn this margin when they sell refined jet fuel, although the final price also reflects other costs and market factors. FIA stated that this gap has become abnormally wide and is pushing up the price paid by airlines.