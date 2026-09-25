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Akasa Air in talks to order more than 200 Boeing 737 MAX aircrafts

Akasa Air is in talks to order more than 200 Boeing 737 MAX jets, with a decision expected early next year, as the budget carrier plans to expand its fleet beyond 2032

Akasa Air
Akasa is targeting ‌a 30% capacity increase by March 2027 (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2026 | 7:49 AM IST
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India's third-largest airline, Akasa Air, is in talks to ​order more than 200 Boeing ​737 MAX jets, Bloomberg News reported ‌on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

A decision on the order is expected early next year, with terms likely finalized in the second half of 2027, the report said, adding that the purchase would support Akasa's fleet growth ‌beyond 2032.

Akasa Air and Boeing did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

The report comes as the Mumbai-based budget carrier expands its fleet of Boeing's fuel-efficient jets. The ​airline, which began operations in 2022, operates 43 Boeing 737 ‌MAX jets and has orders for 226 more aircraft ​for ‌delivery over the next decade.

Akasa is targeting ‌a 30% capacity increase by March 2027 and is weighing participation in ‌the ​government's emergency credit ​guarantee scheme, its finance chief said in June. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 7:49 AM IST

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