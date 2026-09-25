Akasa Air in talks to order more than 200 Boeing 737 MAX aircrafts

India's third-largest airline, Akasa Air, is in talks to ​order more than 200 Boeing ​737 MAX jets, Bloomberg News reported ‌on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

A decision on the order is expected early next year, with terms likely finalized in the second half of 2027, the report said, adding that the purchase would support Akasa's fleet growth ‌beyond 2032.

Akasa Air and Boeing did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

The report comes as the Mumbai-based budget carrier expands its fleet of Boeing's fuel-efficient jets. The ​airline, which began operations in 2022, operates 43 Boeing 737 ‌MAX jets and has orders for 226 more aircraft ​for ‌delivery over the next decade.