Akasa Air overtakes SpiceJet, but can it survive India's aviation duopoly?

To be sure, Mumbai-headquartered Akasa Air, part of SNV Aviation Pvt Ltd and funded by the Jhunjhunwala family and other investors, is tiny compared with the two airlines that dominate Indian skies. It has a fleet of only 43 aircraft, built up over the four-and-a-half years since its launch. IndiGo lords over the skies with a fleet which is ten times larger while Air India group has six times Akasa Air’s fleet. And, operating in a limited number of routes, Akasa Air’s overall domestic passenger market share in August this year, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, was only 5.5 per cent.