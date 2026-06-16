Akasa Air starts flight services to Noida airport from Navi Mumbai

Domestic carrier Akasa Air has commenced its flight services to the newly-launched Noida International Airport with its inaugural flight QP2017 departing from Navi Mumbai International Airport on Tuesday morning, linking the Mumbai metropolitan region with Delhi-NCR.

Akasa Air flight departed from Navi Mumbai at 7.30 am while the return flight arrived at NMIA at 12.30 pm, a Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd (NMIAL) spokesperson said.

The airline will operate seven flights a week to the greenfield airport.

Commercial flight services at the Noida International Airport commenced on Monday, after a 21-month delay. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the greenfield airport in the Gautambuddha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh in November 2021. The facility was inaugurated by PM Modi on March 28 this year.

By linking Navi Mumbai's emerging aviation and commercial ecosystem with Noida's fast-growing industrial and business corridor, the service is expected to support greater movement of entrepreneurs, professionals, investors and travellers between western India and northern India, the NMIAL spokesperson said. The Adani Group-owned Navi Mumbai Intrenational Airport, which is a greenfield facility and started commercial flights in December last year, handles around 20,000 passengers per day with 150 departures and arrivals. The airport is expecting the daily passenger footfall to surge to 50,000 per day by the year-end, and 380 Air traffic movements (arrivals and departures) per day.