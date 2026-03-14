Akasa Air to add fuel surcharge on tickets as jet fuel costs soar

Akasa Air on Saturday announced it will impose a fuel surcharge ranging from ₹199 to ₹1,300 on domestic and international flight tickets starting March 15. The airline said the exact amount would depend on the duration of the flight. The move comes amid rising global aviation fuel prices, which have significantly increased operational costs for airlines.

Passengers will see the additional charge reflected in ticket prices as the carrier seeks to offset the impact of escalating fuel costs amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

“Akasa Air will introduce a fuel surcharge ranging from ₹199 to ₹1,300 on our domestic and international routes for all bookings made with effect from 00:01 hrs on March 15, 2026,” the airline said in a statement. It added that fuel costs account for a major portion of airline operating expenses and that the surcharge will be reviewed periodically based on market conditions. Passengers are advised to check the applicable surcharge while booking flights in the coming weeks.