Akasa Air unveils long-term incentive plan to retain pilots amid hiring war

Akasa Air on Monday unveiled a new long-term incentive plan (LTIP) where it would offer ₹25 lakh to captains and trainee captains, as the airline seeks to curb poaching of its cockpit crew by rivals, Business Standard has learnt.

In an email to its pilots on Monday, Akasa Air director of flight operations Sanket Limaye said the airline was launching the second edition of its LTIP. Under this, captains (all grades) and trainee captains will be eligible for incentives of ₹25 lakh. And, senior first officers will be eligible for ₹10 lakh.