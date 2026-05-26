Art takes wing at Noida airport through Paresh Maity's masterpieces

Even as the finishing touches fall into place and workers race against the clock before the first commercial flight takes off on June 15, Noida International Airport (NIA) is beginning to reveal the personality behind its glass-and-steel facade. Beneath the high-technology (tech) systems and modern infrastructure, the airport is attempting to tell a quieter story — one rooted in the cultural and spiritual landscape of Uttar Pradesh (UP).

NIA is in the final leg of preparations before commercial operations begin next month. The greenfield airport is equipped with biometric-based travel, an advanced baggage handling system, and a passenger processing system. Beyond the tech, however, the airport’s design language reflects the cultural identity of UP through paintings, sculptures, and motifs.

In line with that theme, the airport on Tuesday unveiled major artworks by Padma Shri awardee artist Paresh Maity, weaving India’s and UP’s cultural heritage into its modern infrastructure. A set of six paintings, designed to appear as one continuous artwork, took nearly a year to complete. The conceptualisation itself began almost two years ago, Maity said. The six panels depict spiritual and cultural landmarks from UP. The sequence opens with the ghats of Varanasi lined with temples, followed by the Sanchi Stupa at Sarnath, symbolising salvation. The third panel features the Taj Mahal, one of India’s most recognised cultural icons. It then moves to Kusum Sarovar on the Govardhan Hill, associated with Lord Krishna. The final two panels portray Ayodhya and the Mahakumbh, capturing the scale and energy of the spiritual gathering.

The artwork, currently placed near the check-in area, will later be shifted to a more prominent location near departures once the airport becomes operational. Speaking about the creative process, Maity said the work evolved organically. “I did not put myself into those technicalities. I tried to keep it simple because art is for all and should be very easily understandable,” he said. Maity also layers contemporary elements into the traditional settings. “If you look at the Varanasi painting, I have featured hot-air balloons, which became a major attraction during the Dev Deepavali celebrations. For Ayodhya, on the other hand, I have tried to retain the originality of the place,” he said. Yet beneath the varied landscapes runs a unifying thread. “All the paintings are interconnected through a common theme of awakening, or jagriti, symbolising new beginnings. That is why each panel carries the palette of sunrise and dawn,” Maity added.

The airport also features another of Maity’s works — Mystic Abode — an experiential installation made of more than 8,000 brass bells. First exhibited in Switzerland in 2016, the home-shaped installation reflects the idea of peace amid chaos. “There is a sense of uneasiness in the world, and the sound of bells has healing power. This is experiential. A person can walk inside the installation and feel the calmness,” he said. Beyond Maity’s works, several parts of the airport carry subtle references to the state’s cultural identity. A walkthrough of the terminal reveals artistic detailing woven into the architecture itself. Steps leading from the parking area resemble the ghats of Banaras, while the open forecourt draws inspiration from traditional UP havelis. The terminal roof has been designed with wave-like structures inspired by the flow of regional rivers. The interiors will also feature local handicrafts and textiles from across the state, along with locally sourced red granite.