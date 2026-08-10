BEA, Airbus to join AAIB probe into Air India Phuket-Delhi flight incident

French aviation accident investigation agency BEA and aircraft manufacturer Airbus will join the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau’s (AAIB) probe into the Air India Phuket-Delhi flight incident, people familiar with the development said on Monday.

The development comes after the August 4 incident involving Air India flight AI2379, an Airbus A320 operating from Phuket to Delhi, which experienced a sudden altitude loss of around 300 feet while cruising.

The aircraft landed safely in Delhi, but 13 passengers and four crew members were injured in the incident. The AAIB has classified the occurrence as a “serious incident” and is investigating it.

The participation of the Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (BEA), France’s aviation accident investigation agency, and Airbus will bring additional technical and investigative expertise into the probe, sources said. The participation of the French BEA and Airbus is allowed under International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) rules for aircraft accident investigations. Under ICAO’s Annex 13, the country where an aircraft is designed or manufactured can appoint representatives to participate in an investigation. Airbus, as the manufacturer of the A320 involved in the incident, can also provide technical assistance to investigators. The investigation is also examining the circumstances surrounding the aircraft’s sudden altitude variation and the actions of the flight crew. The aircraft’s flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder have been secured for examination as part of the investigation.