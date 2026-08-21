Bengaluru airport to levy UDF on arrivals, cut fee for departures

Passengers flying into Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport will have to start paying a User Development Fee (UDF) staring September 1, 2026, the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA) announced Thursday.

A new tariff structure will impose a UDF for arriving passengers but will cut the existing fee for those departing from the airport, under the aeronautical tariff approved by AERA. The new tariff rates cover the fourth control period from April 1, 2026, through March 31, 2031.

The revised UDF charges will apply to tickets issued on or after September 1, 2026, with the fee determined according to the passenger’s date of travel, the tariff document said.

New UDF for arriving passengers From September 1, domestic passengers arriving at the airport will pay a UDF of ₹125 per passenger, while international arriving passengers will pay ₹426. For passengers flying out of Bengaluru, the domestic UDF will be ₹300, down from the existing ₹550. The international UDF will fall to ₹997 from the current ₹1,500. Rates to change again from May 2030 From May 1, 2030, the UDF for domestic passengers will fall to ₹160 for departures and ₹65 for arrivals, with these rates applicable until March 31, 2031. For international passengers, the corresponding charges will be ₹854 and ₹366.