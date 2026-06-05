Bhubaneswar int'l airport awaits AAI nod for ₹1K cr Terminal-3 expansion

The proposed expansion plan for the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar is awaiting approval even as a year has passed since the initial project was revised for better traveller convenience. The estimated investment for the project stands at ₹1,000 crore. Riding on record passenger growth and rapidly expanding air connectivity, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) had last year planned the construction of a brand new integrated terminal-3 (T3) to expand airport capacity, and provide modern amenities. Initially planned for separate arrival and departure facilities, the AAI revised the plan to create a single integrated terminal (T3) following stakeholder feedback. As per the revised and redesigned plan, T3 will span 65,000 square metres and will accommodate both arrivals and departures under one roof, with all modern facilities.

During a recent high-level meeting, the Airport Advisory Committee (AAC) stressed the need to expedite the airport’s ambitious T3 project, citing that passenger traffic continued to grow at an unprecedented pace. Daily passenger footfall has crossed 15,000 on several occasions, the panel observed, underlining the urgency of capacity augmentation. Opened in 1962, the airport handled more than 5.15 million passengers in 2025, the highest annual traffic recorded in its history, elevating it to the 13th busiest airport in the country. The BPIA is currently connected to 24 domestic and four international destinations. Officials said the airport currently has 18 aircraft parking bays and plans are underway to construct six additional aerobridges adjacent to the existing T1 building to facilitate the requirements of the proposed T3. Besides, runway and parallel taxi track upgrades are also in the pipeline to supplement flight handling capacity to 20 flights per hour.

"The T3 project is currently at the approval stage. The land close to T1 has been kept ready for the new terminal. Once completed, it will streamline passenger arrivals and departures and substantially enhance the airport's overall passenger-handling capacity," Prasanna Pradhan, director of BPIA told Business Standard. The AAC, headed by Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi, also explored the feasibility of direct connectivity to cities like Jaipur, Surat, Shirdi, Tirupati and Bhopal. "The airport is likely to commence direct flight services to Jaipur shortly, while proposals for four new routes are under active consideration," said a member of the committee.