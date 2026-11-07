BIAL responds to local jobs row, says Kannadigas form majority of workforce

BIAL, which operates the Kempegowda International Airport here, said on Saturday that Kannadigas form the majority of its workforce and that its ongoing expansion will create more jobs for people from the state.

In a statement issued amid concerns over employment opportunities for locals at the airport, Bangalore International Airport Ltd said it was engaging with the relevant authorities and stakeholders to address the issues raised.

"Kannadigas constitute the majority of KIAB's workforce," it said.

The statement came a day after pro-Kannada outfit Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) held discussions with companies operating at the airport, seeking to enhance employment opportunities for Kannadigas as part of its campaign for greater representation of locals in private-sector jobs.

The airport operator said it was deeply rooted in Karnataka, with the state's identity, culture and aspirations reflected in the airport's art, architecture, design and passenger experiences. Since commencing operations in 2008, the airport has contributed to Karnataka's economic growth by generating employment and supporting a wider ecosystem of businesses, partners and service providers, it said. "The Government of Karnataka is a key stakeholder in Bangalore International Airport Ltd, reflecting its partnership in the airport's growth and development," the statement said. "We are aware of the concerns raised over local employment opportunities at the airport and are engaging with the relevant authorities and stakeholders to address them," it added.