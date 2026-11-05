Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Bomb threats force emergency landings of multiple flights across Europe

Bomb threats force emergency landings of multiple flights across Europe

Multiple flights across Europe were diverted on Thursday following bomb threats, with aircraft making emergency landings in Italy and Bulgaria. No unusual activity was found on the Finnair flight.

airlines, flight, aviation
Multiple flights across Europe were diverted following bomb threats on Thursday, including three Ryanair flights bound for Bulgaria’s Sofia, while a Finnair flight from Helsinki to Rome landed normally in Italy.
Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2026 | 4:26 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Multiple flights in Europe made emergency landings on Thursday after being diverted because of bomb threats, authorities said.
Finnair said that Flight 1761 from Helsinki to Rome was targeted by a bomb threat, but nothing out of the ordinary was found on the plane after it landed normally in the Italian capital, Finnish broadcaster Yle reported.
 Three Ryanair flights bound for Sofia, Bulgaria, had to make emergency landings because of bomb threats on board. Two of the flights, one from Copenhagen, Denmark, and the other from Madrid, landed safely at Sofia's Vasil Levski Airport, airport officials told reporters.
 The third flight, from London's Stansted Airport to Sofia, had been diverted and landed safely at the airport in Plovdiv, Bulgaria's second-largest city, Plovdiv Airport CEO Krassimir Peshev said.
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Draft green aviation fuel plan mandates 5% blending by '30 on global routes

MIAL plans to shift all Mumbai flights on 14 international routes to NMIA

Airlines seek to boost domestic MRO capabilities as aircraft fleets expand

Jet Airways liquidator moves NCLAT against Boeing for $92 million refund

Premium

Protect Indian airlines before giving foreign ones more access: AAHL CEO

Topics :Bomb Threat Callsflightflight emergency

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveNifty Bank TodayInvestment in Samvat 2083Bharti Airtel Q2 Results PreviewUS midterms 2026Silver on DhanterasIs Sensex Rise on DiwaliRamayana Advance Booking UpdatesGold Silver Price

First Published: Nov 05 2026 | 4:26 PM IST

Next Story