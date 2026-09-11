Brics Summit 2026 could pave way for sustainable aviation fuel market

BRICS countries were likely to lay the groundwork for a common sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) ecosystem, with the grouping expected to include in its final summit statement measures on mapping raw materials, sharing certification practices and aligning systems to measure and verify carbon emissions. The measures could eventually facilitate cross-border trade in SAF, Business Standard has learnt.

SAF is a lower-carbon alternative to conventional aviation turbine fuel (ATF) that comes from crude oil. SAF is made from renewable or waste-based feedstocks such as agricultural residue, used cooking oil and other biomass.

According to sources, the proposed BRICS cooperation could address some of the biggest hurdles to scaling up SAF. The first was feedstock availability. Mapping raw materials across member countries would provide a clearer picture of what resources are available for SAF production, where they are located and which production pathways can use them.

SAF use in India is still at an early stage. India has set indicative SAF blending targets for international flights of one per cent from 2027, two per cent from 2028 and five per cent from 2030.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) did not respond to Business Standard's request for a statement on this matter.

The second area of cooperation could be certification. SAF has to meet technical and sustainability requirements before it can be used commercially and recognised under international aviation frameworks. Differences in certification systems between countries can make its usage on commercial flights more difficult.

This could be particularly relevant for India, which is looking at agricultural residue, waste and other domestic resources to build its SAF industry. The government is also pushing oil marketing companies to develop production capacity ahead of the expected increase in demand from 2027. Indian Oil is developing SAF production at its Panipat refinery, while Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum are also working on SAF projects.

The third area of cooperation could be "Monitoring, Reporting and Verification (MRV)". These systems establish how emissions reductions from SAF are measured and verified across the fuel's lifecycle. Aligning BRICS countries' MRV frameworks with international standards would make it easier for airlines, regulators and fuel producers to establish the carbon benefit of SAF and support its use for international aviation compliance.

The initiative comes as global aviation prepares for the mandatory phase of the International Civil Aviation Organization's CORSIA emissions scheme from 2027.