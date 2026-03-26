British Airways to add extra Delhi, Mumbai flights amid West Asia crisis

British Airways will operate additional flights from Delhi and Mumbai for a short term to meet the traffic demand amid the disruptions due to the West Asia crisis.

From April 7 to May 31, the airline will operate a third daily flight from Delhi to London Heathrow and from Mumbai, it will have a third daily flight to London Heathrow from May 15 to 31, a release said on Thursday.

"The airline is adding short-term capacity on these routes to meet strong demand and provide customers with greater choice and flexibility when travelling between India, the UK and beyond," it said.