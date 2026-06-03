Cabinet approves Rs 10,000-cr fund to shield airlines from ATF price swings

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a one-time ₹10,000 crore Price Stabilisation Fund to help Indian airlines manage soaring aviation turbine fuel (ATF) costs amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

The support will be provided to oil marketing companies (OMCs) in the form of interest-free advances through the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. The OMCs will use the fund to provide ATF price stabilisation support to scheduled Indian airlines operating domestic and international flights.

According to a government statement, the mechanism is intended to provide airlines with "enhanced stability and predictability in ATF pricing" during a period of exceptional fuel-price volatility.

Under the scheme, OMCs will be compensated whenever international ATF prices exceed a benchmark determined under the approved mechanism. The government stated the corpus would offset losses incurred by OMCs from elevated fuel prices while allowing airlines to operate under a fixed-price arrangement. According to the government, the mechanism would provide "greater predictability in fuel costs" and reduce airlines' exposure to sudden fuel-price spikes. The scheme will be available to all willing scheduled Indian carriers for both domestic and international operations. Participating airlines will sign agreements with OMCs and procure ATF exclusively from them for up to three years, subject to annual review or until the support amount is fully recovered.

The arrangement also includes a recovery mechanism. When international ATF prices moderate, the differential amount paid under the scheme will be recovered from OMCs and returned to the Consolidated Fund of India. The process will continue until the entire support amount is recovered and settled. Implementation will be overseen by a monitoring committee comprising representatives of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and the Department of Expenditure. All claims and recoveries will be subject to audit. The price stabilisation support will remain in force for 36 months, with provision for annual review, or until the advance amount is fully recovered, whichever is earlier.

The government may extend the arrangement if the corpus has not been fully settled within that period. The decision comes against the backdrop of a sharp rise in global aviation fuel prices. According to the government, international ATF prices increased from ₹60.50 per litre in March 2026 to ₹142 per litre in May 2026, nearly 2.5 times higher within two months. ATF accounts for around 40 per cent of airline operating costs and can rise to as much as 60 per cent during periods of extreme volatility, putting significant pressure on airline finances. The government also cited the closure of Pakistani airspace for Indian carriers, which has led to longer flight paths to Europe, North America and Central Asia, increasing fuel consumption and operating costs. It said the resulting pressure has contributed to higher long-haul fares, weaker international demand and reductions in services on some overseas routes.