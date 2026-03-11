Cabinet clears proposal to declare Madurai airport as international airport

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposal to declare Madurai airport as an international airport.

Madurai is a prominent city in Tamil Nadu, and Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the decision was taken keeping in view the aspirations of the people of Madurai.

Briefing media persons about the Cabinet decisions, the Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister said that the policy decision to declare Madurai airport as an international airport will help bring air connectivity from various parts of the world to the temple city, and there is a huge industrial cluster around it.

The decision would also strengthen the city's role as an educational and healthcare hub, he said.