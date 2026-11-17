US-based aerospace major Collins Aerospace will set up a multi-million-dollar propeller maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility in Bengaluru to cater to around 500 aircraft operating across the Asia-Pacific region, including ATR regional aircraft and Airbus C295 military transport planes, a senior company executive said on Tuesday.

The facility, for which the company broke ground at its Collins India Operations Centre in Bengaluru on Tuesday, will be its third globally and the first in the Asia-Pacific region. It will undertake maintenance of the 568F series propeller system used on ATR 42, ATR 72, and C295 aircraft, Ajay Mahajan, president of advanced structures at Collins Aerospace, told Business Standard in an interview.

"There are 500 of these aircraft in the region, and their numbers are growing. Propellers need to be repaired once every five years. So that means once the facility here is up and running, you will see a lot of those propellers start coming in," Mahajan said. The company has not yet finalised the facility’s annual maintenance capacity, the number of maintenance bays or the equipment to be installed. These details will be worked out over the next two years. According to Mahajan, the facility is expected to begin operations by the end of 2028 or early 2029 and will employ up to 50 specialised technicians and engineers.

Currently, propellers requiring repairs on aircraft operating in India have to be sent to Collins’ facility in France. The new centre is expected to reduce turnaround time — the period taken to complete maintenance and return a component to service — by several weeks, depending on the mode of transportation and the nature of the repair. "Depending on how critical the need is, the propeller today could be airshipped or it could be sent via sea to France. If you could do it in India, that could easily shave off weeks of time,” Mahajan said. He added that transporting a propeller by air could take around a week for the round trip, while sea freight could take several weeks. Local maintenance would also reduce freight expenses and allow the company to leverage India's skilled technical workforce at a lower cost.

The Bengaluru centre will progressively develop the capabilities to undertake the complete range of propeller MRO activities, including inspection, dismantling, repairs, reassembly, and overhaul. The company said the facility would eventually have full MRO capabilities for the specified propeller systems. Collins currently has two propeller MRO facilities globally: one in France and another in the US. Both are owned and operated by the company. The French facility serves the IATA-2 region, while the US centre caters to the IATA-1 region. Bengaluru will serve the IATA-3 region, which covers Asia-Pacific, making it the company’s only propeller MRO hub in the region. Mahajan said the company evaluated multiple locations in Asia before choosing Bengaluru. The city's growing aviation market, established aerospace manufacturing and engineering ecosystem, and support from the Karnataka government were the three main factors behind the decision.

“With all the investment that we’ve already made in the operations centre, we have the base set of capabilities around people who know aerospace, around safety processes, around quality processes, and around manufacturing capabilities that would be very easy to leverage,” he said. The company has invested more than $200 million in India over the past five years in engineering, manufacturing, and testing capabilities. It employs around 7,500 people across seven sites in the country. Its Bengaluru operations include its second-largest engineering facility outside the US and a manufacturing footprint of around 750,000 square feet, said K Binu, managing director of Collins Aerospace India.