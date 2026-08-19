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Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Court to rehear bankruptcy petitions against SpiceJet after settlement

Court to rehear bankruptcy petitions against SpiceJet after settlement

The move means SpiceJet's existing ‌management ​will remain ‌in control of ‌India's fourth-largest airline ‌while the ​petitions ​are reconsidered

Spicejet
(Photo: Reuters)
Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2026 | 12:09 PM IST
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​An Indian ​court said ‌on Wednesday it will rehear bankruptcy petitions filed by aircraft lessors against ‌cash-strapped SpiceJet, after the airline reached a last-minute settlement with one ​lessor.

The move means SpiceJet's existing ‌management ​will remain ‌in control of ‌India's fourth-largest airline ‌while the ​petitions ​are reconsidered.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :SpiceJetSpiceJet Jet AirwaysNCLT bankruptcy caseBankruptcy

First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 12:09 PM IST

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