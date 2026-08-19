Court to rehear bankruptcy petitions against SpiceJet after settlement
The move means SpiceJet's existing management will remain in control of India's fourth-largest airline while the petitions are reconsidered
The move means SpiceJet's existing management will remain in control of India's fourth-largest airline while the petitions are reconsidered
An Indian court said on Wednesday it will rehear bankruptcy petitions filed by aircraft lessors against cash-strapped SpiceJet, after the airline reached a last-minute settlement with one lessor.
The move means SpiceJet's existing management will remain in control of India's fourth-largest airline while the petitions are reconsidered.
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First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 12:09 PM IST