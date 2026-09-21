Delhi airport jumps 11 spots to rank 28th among global megahubs in 2026

GMR Group-run Delhi airport saw one of the sharpest rises in its ranking in the world’s top 50 international airport megahubs list, moving up 11 places to 28th position in 2026 from 39th in 2025, according to the latest rankings by OAG. The list reveals the most internationally connected airports in the world.

Delhi overtook Dubai, which lost out due to the West Asian war and reduction in flights, leading to its ranking falling sharply from 15th in 2025 to 31st in 2026. Others that were pushed behind Delhi in the most connected international airports list, compared to last year when they were ahead, include Jakarta, Manila, Taipei, Fukuoka in Japan, San Francisco, Doha and Riyadh's King Khalid airport in Saudi Arabia, among others.

IndiGo remained the most dominant carrier at Delhi airport, accounting for 40 per cent of the share of all international flights from the city airport. The rankings of the megahubs were calculated based on the ratio of scheduled international connections at the airport to the number of destinations served by the airport. Online and interline connections, as well as low-cost connections, are included in the calculation. To make the list, OAG analysed flight data from the 100 largest airports in the world and also the 100 largest international airports based on total scheduled seats on their busiest day in the 12 months to August 2026 (which was August 2, 2026). It also calculated the number of destinations served from the airport on its busiest day.

Delhi also entered the top 10 in OAG's list of the 25 top low-cost megahubs in the world. It moved to ninth rank for the first time in 2026 from 11th in 2025. Mumbai airport, run by the Adanis, took the spot left by Delhi at 11th in 2026, compared to 14th in 2025. In both, however, it was IndiGo that reigned supreme — it accounted for 57 per cent of the LCC capacity at Delhi and as much as 60 per cent at Mumbai airport. The big push in Delhi has come as the Ministry of Civil Aviation launched its hub-and-spoke international service from June 25, 2026, from the airport, which includes single check-ins, through baggage handling and fast transit.