Delhi airport plans ₹7,000 crore expansion, 7.3-km APM link by 2030

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, under a new Master Plan, will undergo a major expansion over the next decade to raise its annual passenger-handling capacity to around 125 million from the current 106 million, Pradeep Panicker, President and CEO, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), said on Tuesday.

Sources pegged the overall investment in the expansion plan at around ₹7,000 crore. The plan includes terminal expansion, additional aircraft stands and a new Automated People Mover (APM) connecting different terminals of the airport. Some parts of this plan will be implemented within the next five years, while the rest will be implemented by 2036.

Panicker, during a media roundtable on Tuesday, said Terminal 1's capacity will increase to 45 million passengers a year from the current 42 million, while Terminal 3's capacity will rise to around 66 million from 50 million. Terminal 2 will continue to have a capacity of around 14 million. "We are adding three more bus gates to T1, which will take its capacity to 45 million. T3 will go up to around 66 million, of which 27 million will be domestic and 39 million will be international," Panicker said. The expansion of T3 will include additional aircraft stands, changes to passenger-processing areas and expansion of baggage reclaim facilities, Panicker said. The airport currently has around 228 aircraft stands on an equivalent basis and plans to increase this to around 270.

A significant component of the Master Plan is a 7.3-km Automated People Mover (APM), which will provide inter-terminal connectivity and is expected to be operational around 2030. The driverless system will connect T1 and T3, besides providing connectivity to the cargo area and Aerocity. The system is planned to have six stations and is expected to take around 13 minutes to travel between T1 and T3. Panicker said construction of the APM would take around 30 months once work begins, although a firm construction start date has not been finalised. "Once the construction starts, the construction will take 30 months. The design has already started and we have a team working on it," Panicker said.

The APM will also be located close to the existing Airport Metro station at Aerocity, allowing passengers to connect with the wider metro network. Panicker said the system is being planned as part of a larger multimodal connectivity arrangement around Aerocity, where multiple metro lines and other rail connectivity are expected to converge. "The APM will connect cargo, Aerocity, T1 and T3. T1 to T3 will be the origin-destination stations and the total length will be about 7.32 km," he said. The fare structure for the APM has not yet been finalised. Panicker said passengers travelling between terminals with a valid boarding pass are not expected to be charged, while a decision on fares for non-passengers and employees has not been taken. "It is not going to be paid for passengers. Even today we provide free bus service. We will see how it is worked out, but that decision has not been taken yet,"