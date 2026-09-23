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Domestic air passenger traffic falls 6.34% to 12.12 million in August: DGCA

Domestic airlines carried 12.13 million passengers in August, down 6.34 per cent from a year earlier, while Air India Group gained market share and IndiGo's share declined

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The overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic airlines stood at 1.39 per cent in the previous month
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2026 | 12:12 PM IST
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India's domestic air passenger traffic declined 6.34 per cent year-on-year to 12.126 million in August, according to DGCA data released on Wednesday.

All Indian airlines together carried a total of  12.947 million passengers in August 2025.

"Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-August 2026 were 110.53 million as against 110.726 million during the corresponding period of the previous year, thereby registering an annual growth of -0.18 per cent and monthly (August 2026 vs August 2025) growth of -6.34 per cent," Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

During the month under review, IndiGo's market share dropped sequentially by 2.4 per cent to 65 per cent from 67.4 per cent in July, while crisis-ridden SpiceJet's share declined to 1.2 per cent from 1.6 per cent in July this year, according to DGCA data.

However, Air India Group's market share climbed to 26.7 per cent in August, gaining 2.7 per cent over July 2026.

Akasa Air's market share remained unchanged at 5.5 per cent during the month under review vis-a-vis July, DGCA data showed.

In terms of On Time Performance (OTP) at the 10 major airports in August 2026, IndiGo topped the list at 91.5 per cent, followed by Akasa Air and Air India Group at 90.5 per cent and 83.9 per cent, respectively.

The overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic airlines stood at 1.39 per cent in the previous month.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 23 2026 | 12:12 PM IST

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