Fire breaks out in old ATC building of Kolkata Airport, no injury reported

A fire broke out at the old Air Traffic Control (ATC) building of N S C Bose International Airport here on Tuesday, officials said.

There was no report of any injury or any flight disruptions due to the fire, they said.

Airport employees noticed the fire on the third floor of the building. Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot, which brought the blaze under control, officials said.

The fire was brought under control and did not spread to other parts of the building, Airport director Vikram Singh said.

"Fire broke out in an open area on the third floor of the old ATC building. It was brought under control and did not spread," Singh said.