Fuel supplies stable, 2,557 Indians moved out of Iran amid West Asia crisis

The government on Thursday said fuel supplies, aviation services and maritime operations remain stable despite disruptions caused by the ongoing West Asia crisis, while providing updates on evacuation efforts, energy supplies and transport operations.

In an inter-ministerial briefing on the West Asia crisis, the Ministry of External Affairs said India has facilitated the movement of 2,557 nationals out of Iran through land-border routes and continues to advise Indian citizens to avoid travel to the country.

The ministry confirmed that one Indian national was killed and 13 others were injured in Wednesday's attack on Kuwait International Airport. The injured are undergoing treatment at hospitals in Kuwait.

Officials said under-recoveries on domestic LPG cylinders remain around ₹700 per cylinder despite measures to augment supplies and manage demand.

On the energy front, the government said no shortages of domestic cooking gas have been reported. During the last three days, oil marketing companies delivered 1.43 crore LPG cylinders against bookings of 1.5 crore cylinders, while selling 19,372 tonnes of commercial LPG and 649 tonnes of auto LPG.

Officials said flight connectivity across the Gulf region continues to improve, with airspace in the UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain remaining open, while limited operations have resumed in several other countries in the region.

The government also highlighted enforcement action against hoarding and irregularities. More than 1,880 raids were conducted in the petrol and diesel segment during the last three days, leading to 18 FIRs, 13 arrests and the suspension of 457 fuel dealers.

The Centre said it continues to promote alternative cooking fuels. Since March, around 8.82 lakh piped natural gas (PNG) connections have been gasified, while infrastructure has been created for another 2.98 lakh connections. More than 80,400 PNG consumers have surrendered LPG connections as of 3 June.