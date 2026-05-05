Godrej Enterprises' commercial aviation biz eyes 15-20% growth till FY32

When asked about the input costs, Behramkamdin pointed to volatility in global commodity markets, especially metals used in aerospace manufacturing since the recent conflict began in West Asia on February 28. “You just have to track the LME index and see how nickel is fluctuating... copper is fluctuating like anything, cobalt is fluctuating,” he said, adding that these movements directly affect component costs. To manage this, the company tracks prices closely and procures materials strategically.