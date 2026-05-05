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Godrej Enterprises' commercial aviation biz eyes 15-20% growth till FY32

The company is developing in-house design platforms for key components as it shifts from a build-to-print model to a design-led player higher up the value chain

Maneck Behramkamdin, Executive Vice President & Business Head, Aerospace Business of Godrej Enterprises Group
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Maneck Behramkamdin, Executive Vice President & Business Head, Aerospace Business of Godrej Enterprises Group
Deepak Patel
4 min read Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 6:08 PM IST
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The commercial aerospace manufacturing unit of the Godrej Enterprises Group was expected to annually grow by at least 15-20 per cent till FY32 as the demand continued to be strong and production continued to remain largely stable amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, said the unit's executive vice president and business head Maneck Behramkamdin on Tuesday.
 
The group's commercial aerospace business clocked in a total revenue Rs 435 crore in FY26 and this unit has seen growth of 30 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in revenue terms in each year since COVID-19, Behramkamdin told Business Standard in an interview. 
 
The company was now working to build its own design platforms, especially for components such as servo actuators and electromechanical actuators, as it looked to move up the value chain from a build-to-print manufacturer to a design-led player. 
 
Explaining this shift, Behramkamdin said the aim was to develop intellectual property and become “a design house for actuation systems” over the next few years. These systems were critical aircraft components that control movement of parts such as wings and landing gear, making them a high-value segment in aerospace manufacturing.
 
“The focus would be on working on our own design platforms in the next four to five years,” he said. At present, the company has a small but growing design team and was also partnering with external experts to build capabilities in areas such as modelling and analysis, which were essential for developing flight-critical components.
 
When asked about the input costs, Behramkamdin pointed to volatility in global commodity markets, especially metals used in aerospace manufacturing since the recent conflict began in West Asia on February 28. “You just have to track the LME index and see how nickel is fluctuating... copper is fluctuating like anything, cobalt is fluctuating,” he said, adding that these movements directly affect component costs. To manage this, the company tracks prices closely and procures materials strategically. 
 
Despite geopolitical tensions, including the West Asia conflict, he said there has been no major disruption to production schedules. “We have not seen any major schedule changes coming due to this,” he said, explaining that long-term contracts with global original equipment manufacturers and advance inventory planning help cushion short-term shocks. The company typically maintains three to four months of inventory of critical materials to ensure continuity.
 
On expansion, he said the group has committed around Rs 500 crore towards a new aerospace manufacturing facility, which will be significantly larger than its existing plant in Mumbai. The upcoming unit near Navi Mumbai is part of a long-term plan to scale up capacity and handle more complex components.
 
The company plans to “cut first metal” at the new facility in January 2027, a term used in aerospace manufacturing to mark the start of production for qualification purposes. The first dispatch is expected by January 2028 after necessary certifications are completed, with full-scale production ramping up over the following two years.
 
Behramkamdin said aerospace manufacturing involves lengthy qualification processes, where each component must be approved by customers and regulatory bodies before commercial supply begins. “Each and every process needs to be established and qualified,” he said, adding that this makes the transition to new facilities gradual.
 
Looking ahead, he emphasised that sustained growth of at least 15-20 per cent per year was essential not just for expansion but also to support heavy investments in technology and skills. 
 
He added that with global aircraft makers carrying large order backlogs and India emerging as a key supplier base, the long-term outlook remains strong, even as supply chains continue to face pressure from material availability and price volatility.
 

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Topics :aerospaceIndia AviationGodrej

First Published: May 05 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

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