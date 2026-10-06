Govt in talks with airlines, OMCs over high ATF prices: Aviation minister

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Tuesday said the ministry is in discussions with airlines and oil marketing companies on high jet fuel prices due to the West Asia crisis.

Airlines are facing headwinds due to the rising prices of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), which accounts for around 40 per cent of a carrier's operational costs.

"One of the most important things is how the West Asia crisis is putting a big burden on ATF prices. We are in discussions with airlines and OMCs (Oil Marketing Companies)," Naidu said on the sidelines of a conference in the national capital on Tuesday.