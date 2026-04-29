The civil aviation ministry has issued the standard operating procedure for operationalising the hub and spoke aviation model to ensure smooth domestic to international connectivity for passengers, and Air India is expected to start trials based on the model in June, according to sources.

The Hub and Spoke (H&S) model will provide smooth connectivity for passengers travelling from spoke airports to international destinations through a hub or larger airport.

One of the sources said Air India is expected to start trial H&S flights from Varanasi airport from June 1. Passengers will take a flight from Varanasi to Delhi and then another flight to London.

The move is part of efforts to make India, one of the world's fastest domestic civil aviation markets, as a global aviation hub. Under the model, Domestic to International (D-I) and International to Domestic (I-D) operations will be facilitated in a smoother manner for passengers, including in terms of immigration processes and baggage transfers. The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for handling H&S flights has been prepared after stakeholder consultations. "Immigration and Customs clearance to the passengers would be carried out at the first port of departure and last port of arrival with airside baggage transfer at hub airport," the SOP, dated April 27, said.

As per the SOP, DigiYatra enrolment will be compulsory for Indian nationals travelling on the 'I' leg of the H&S flights. Also, web check-in and issuance of e-boarding passes will not be available for D-I passengers on H&S flights. Passengers using H&S flights will be getting two boarding passes with 'I' and 'D' indicators to ensure easy identification and segregation of international and domestic traffic. Among other requirements, airlines will have to appoint dedicated nodal officers at H&S airports, and the details have to be communicated to the immigration authorities. The primary responsibility of a nodal officer would be to prevent intermixing of passengers and their identity verification, the SOP said.

Operational framework, coordination mechanisms and responsibilities of various agencies involved have been outlined in the SOP. According to the ministry, H&S model is expected to facilitate seamless passenger transfer, reduce turnaround times, improve network connectivity between domestic and international sectors, enhance passenger experience. On Wednesday, Air India said it was preparing to launch international connectivity from Varanasi under the H&S model. The airline, which is working on ambitious expansion plans, in a statement said the model marks a fundamental shift in the country's aviation landscape from a predominantly end destination market to a global transit ecosystem. It will help airlines optimise aircraft utilisation and contribute to decongestion at major airports by decentralising passenger processing, including customs and immigration, across spoke locations, it said.