Govt plans 44 airports for Hub and Spoke flights to boost connectivity

The government aims to have a total of 44 airports, including 4 hub airports, to provide seamless international air connectivity, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

Air India on Tuesday launched flights under the Hub and Spoke model from Amritsar, the second airport after Varanasi from where such fights have been started.

Presently, there is one hub airport -- Delhi -- and two spoke airports -- Varanasi and Amritsar. The next spoke airport will be Ahmedabad.

The model, that seeks to make India a global aviation hub, will enable seamless connectivity between Tier-II and Tier-III airports with international destinations through hub airports.

Passengers arriving from smaller cities will be routed through major hub airports such as Delhi for onward international connections. At a function at the Amritsar airport to mark the launch of Hub and Spoke model flights, Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha said 4 hubs and 40 airports would be developed. From Amritsar, Air India will connect to 27 international destinations through Delhi under the model. In a video message, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said Hub and Spoke is an "aviation sovereignty" and an "opportunity" model for India. The government aims to develop 100 airports and 200 heliports in 10 years, the minister said.

Under the model, Air India has introduced 'Easy Connect' flights that will enable travellers from cities beyond major hubs to drop baggage and complete immigration at the origin airport and travel seamlessly to overseas destinations. From Amritsar, Air India will have 'Easy Connect' flights to 27 overseas destinations within four hours of arrival in Delhi, including to cities in the US, Canada, UK, Europe, Australia, West Asia, and Southeast Asia, the airline said. Air India will have two daily 'Easy Connect' flights from Amritsar starting on Tuesday. "As part of the 'Easy Connect' programme, international travellers from Amritsar can complete through check-in to their final destinations, clear immigration formalities at Amritsar airport, and enjoy seamless transfers through Delhi without having to re-check baggage or change terminals," the airline said in a release.