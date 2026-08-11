Govt summons Air India CEO over Phuket-Delhi flight's altitude loss

India's civil aviation minister has summoned Air ​India CEO Campbell Wilson after the ​airline's Phuket-Delhi flight suddenly lost about ‌300 feet of altitude last week, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

Air India and the minister's office did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

The government move comes days after Indian authorities opened an investigation ‌into the incident involving an Airbus A320neo aircraft.

The flight from the Thai tourist city experienced a "momentary altitude variation" while it was flying over the eastern Indian state of Odisha, leading to injuries ​to 13 passengers and four crew members, Air India said.