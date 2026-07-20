Honeywell wins IndiGo avionics deal, Aeromexico to deploy runway technology

Honeywell Aerospace said on Monday that Indian airline IndiGo had selected ​its avionics and power systems for ​810 Airbus A320neo-family aircraft, while Aeromexico ‌plans to deploy runway safety technology from the aerospace company across more than 100 Boeing jets.

In separate statements, Honeywell said the IndiGo deal includes auxiliary power units, weather radar, traffic collision avoidance systems, flight management systems and aftermarket support.

Honeywell Aerospace has supplied equipment for IndiGo's fleet since 2015. ‌The airline currently operates more than 400 aircraft.

While Aeromexico intends to adopt Honeywell's Surface Alerts (SURF-A) runway safety technology across its Boeing 737 NG and 737 MAX fleet.