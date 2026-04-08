How West Asia conflict impacted Indian airlines' international business

Air India Express took the largest hit owing to its business being concentrated in West Asia. The Tata Group airline saw 1,215 flight cancellation in March — half of its total scheduled international flights. Spicejet was also impacted as over 55 per cent of the carrier’s international flights were cancelled. IndiGo’s exposure to West Asia forced it to cancel nearly 10 per cent of 7,432 international flights scheduled in March. Air India also saw cancellations for 13 per cent of its total international flights in March compared with only 2 per cent cancellations in February.