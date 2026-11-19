Mumbai airport’s traffic controllers have an unusal problem — instead of specialised displays at their workstations, they have been given commercial television screens to work with. This, they say, makes it difficult to read flight information and identify alerts. Incidentally, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) had awarded a contract for a new air traffic control (ATC) automation system at the airport four years ago. That system isn’t fully operational yet.

Both these instances point to wider challenges facing India’s air traffic management infrastructure, including ageing automation systems and the suitability of new equipment being installed as part of modernisation projects. Adding to the concerns are delays from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in granting certain authorisations to controllers.

While the US disruption involved a telecom network, it brought the importance of reliable technology in air traffic management to the forefront.

On November 13, a technical failure in the US ATC network forced the Federal Aviation Administration to halt departures across the country for several hours. US officials said a network problem had emerged in the replacement of ageing copper telecommunications lines with fibre connections.

The DGCA, AAI, and the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) did not respond to queries sent by Business Standard.

Questions have also been raised over the leadership of AAI’s air navigation services division, which oversees ATC operations. Officials familiar with the developments told Business Standard that these issues have left controllers increasingly worried.

An ATC automation system is a computer-based platform that brings together information on aircraft movements and displays it to controllers. It processes data from radar and other surveillance sources, matches aircraft with their flight plans and helps controllers monitor their positions, altitude, and speed. It can also generate alerts when aircraft risk coming too close to one another.

It must be noted that air navigation services, including ATC, in Indian civil airspace are the responsibility of the government-owned AAI, irrespective of whether an airport is privately or publicly operated.

In India, officials said automation software at major airports, including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, and Chennai, had reached the end of its support period. Replacement work was at different stages, with contracts awarded for some projects, while procurement was yet to begin for others.

The choice of display monitors accompanying these upgrades has emerged as another concern. Officials said commercial TV screens, rather than specialised monitors traditionally used at ATC workstations, had been installed at Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad airports. They questioned whether such screens were suitable for an operational environment where controllers must read critical flight information and identify alerts quickly.

AAI has been undertaking upgrades to these systems. In October 2022, it awarded a contract to Spain-based Indra Sistemas for automation systems, including advanced surface movement guidance and control systems, at Mumbai and four other airports. However, the new system at Mumbai is still undergoing testing, according to officials.

The guild’s objections included concerns over screen readability, colour contrast, alert visibility, and possible delays in displaying information. It also reported eye strain, headaches, and discomfort among controllers using the screens for prolonged periods. These problems, it said, were not encountered with specialised ATC displays. Monitors manufactured by companies such as Belgium-based ScioTeq and Japan-based Eizo Corporation offer stable brightness, high resolution, better contrast, and anti-reflective surfaces, helping controllers read critical flight information during long shifts.

The Air Traffic Controllers’ Guild (India) raised the issue in letters to AAI in August this year. In a letter dated August 10, its regional leadership flagged the use of 42-inch Samsung TV screens at Mumbai’s new ATC facility. The guild’s general secretary escalated the matter to the AAI chairman on August 28.

A separate concern relates to the authorisation of controllers to handle procedural ATC. Procedural control is used when radar-based surveillance is unavailable or cannot be relied upon. Controllers then maintain separation between aircraft using information such as flight plans, pilots’ position reports, and estimated arrival times.

Officials familiar with the matter said the DGCA had, over the past six to seven months, stopped granting procedural control authorisations to newly certified surveillance controllers. This has led to a disagreement between the regulator and AAI over the training required before controllers can receive the authorisation.