India, Vietnam agree to double flight capacity to over 16,000 seats a week

India and Vietnam have agreed to increase the number of flights, more than doubling the bilateral air capacity limit to over 16,000 seats a week from around 8,000 currently, according to a report in The Economic Times.

The increase, effective immediately, comes as airlines in both countries have used up, or are close to exhausting, their existing flying rights amid growing travel demand.

Under bilateral air service agreements, governments allocate reciprocal flying rights to airlines from each country, limiting the number of flights and seats carriers can operate on specific international routes.

Vietnam airlines to add more India flights

Indian carriers IndiGo and Air India currently operate 30 flights a week to Vietnam, while Vietnamese carriers operate 48 flights, the report said citing data analytics firm Cirium.