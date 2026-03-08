Indian airlines cancel 279 international flights amid West Asia crisis

Indian airlines cancelled 279 international flights on Sunday due to the ongoing situation in the West Asia.

The escalating conflict in the region involving the US, Israel and Iran has significantly disrupted flight operations due to airspace closures and restrictions.

The civil aviation ministry on Sunday said that due to the ongoing situation in the Gulf, flight operations have been impacted across several sectors.

"A total of 49 flight operations were scheduled today by Indian domestic carriers from West Asia to India. As on 8 March, 279 flights scheduled to be operated today by Indian domestic carriers have been cancelled," the ministry said in a post on X.