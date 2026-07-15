Indian aviation sees 4.6% drop in domestic seat capacity in July

India's aviation sector has shown the sharpest decline in July seat capacity amongst the top 10 domestic aviation markets in the world, with a 4.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) fall so far this month, the latest numbers from OAG shows. OAG is a global provider of aviation-related data.

In striking contrast are airlines in China, Turkey, Mexico, Brazil, and Canada, all of whom are also in the top 10 bracket but have been able to add to their domestic seat capacity.

Domestically, Indian carriers have collectively cut 0.71 million seats in July, offering only 14.86 mn domestic seats against 15.57 mn last year in the same period. In contrast, China added as many as 3.69 mn seats in the same period, registering a growth of 4.7 per cent over last year, much higher than the nearly-stagnant 0.5 per cent growth in June. Mexico saw a 7.2 per cent increase in domestic seat capacity in July, adding 0.49 million additional seat capacity, Turkey grew by 7.1 per cent, Brazil by 3.3 per cent and Canada by 5 per cent in July.